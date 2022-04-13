This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the letter, the UGC said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 states that pedagogy must evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The policy envisions imaginative and flexible curricular structures to enable creative combinations of disciplines for study, that would offer multiple entries and exit points, thus, removing the currently prevalent rigid boundaries and creating new possibilities for life-long learning and centrally involve critical and interdisciplinary thinking," said UGC.
UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, in the letter, further informed the VCs of the universities that with the rapid increase in demand for higher education and limited availability of seats in regular stream, several Higher Education Institutions (HEIS) have started a number of programmes in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode to meet the aspirations of students.
This comes as UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had on Tuesday announced that the commission has decided to allow students to pursue two full-time and same-level degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Check the guidelines:
A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL), online mode or up to two ODL and online programmes simultaneously.
A student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme.
Degree or diploma programmes under ODL or online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs (higher education institutions) which are recognised by the UGC, Statutory Council or the government of India for running such programmes.
The guidelines shall be applicable only to the students pursuing academic programmes other than PhD programme. Based on the guidelines, the universities can devise mechanisms, through their statutory bodies, for allowing their students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.
The UGC has been planning such a move for a long time, but received the go-ahead for it in 2020. The commission had set up a committee in 2012 as well to examine the idea, and consultations were held, but ultimately, the idea was junked.