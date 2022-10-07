UGC launches syllabus of cyber security courses at UG, PG level

The two courses at the Undergraduate and Post Graduate level aim at imparting information about cyber security issues even to students from non-technical streams
The University Grants Commission(UGC) on Thursday launched the syllabus of cybersecurity courses at the Under Graduate(UG) and Post Graduate(PG) levels. The syllabus aims at developing an understanding of cyber security issues even for students from non-technical streams.
Launching the syllabus on the occasion of Cyber Jagrukta Divas, Universities Grants Commission(UGC) Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said, “Cyber security as a subject needs to be incorporated at graduation and postgraduation level in all streams. The syllabus of these courses aims to create aware, responsive, and responsible digital citizens, thereby contributing effectively to an overall healthy cyber security posture and ecosystem,"
He added, “For classroom transaction of these courses at UG and PG level, Higher Education Institutions (HEIS) may invite Cyber Security/Computer/IT qualified faculty or experts from Industry/Subject Matter Experts to take the lectures, practical and tutorials."
As per the syllabus issued by the UGC, UG level students are expected to cover basic and mid-level concepts while students at the PG level will study mid and advanced-level concepts.
Topics at the UG level include introduction to cyber security, cybercrime and laws, social media overview, e-commerce, digital payments, and digital devices security, among others while at the PG level cyber crimes, cyber laws, data privacy and security, cyber security management, and compliance and governance, among others will be taught.
As per the syllabus document, “After completion of this module, students will be able to understand the basic security aspects related to computers and mobile. They will be able to use basic tools and technologies to protect their devices,"
The document further reads, “After finishing this module, students will have an understanding of the legal framework that exists in India for cybercrime, including aspects related to personal data privacy and security. They will also get insight into the Data Protection Bill, 2019, and data privacy and security issues related to social media platforms,"
The courses will be introduced at universities and colleges under elective or optional categories. The will also include practicals for topics such as privacy settings on social media platforms, registering complaints of a social media platform, and preparing password policies for computer and mobile devices, among others.