The University Grant Commission (UGC) has said that the National Eligibility Test (NET) results will be out in a day or two. The National testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET June 2021 and December 2020 Combined Exam Result on the official website -Marks@ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the December-2020 UGC-NET examination. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022.

The first phase of UGC-NET was held from November 20, 2021 to December 5, 2021; the second phase was from December 23 to December 27, 2021 and the third phase was from January 4 to 5, 2022 in online mode.

The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET. The processing of the results is underway.

"The Chairman, UGC, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two," the UGC said in an official statement on Wednesday.

