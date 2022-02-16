UGC NET 2021 result likely to be declared in a day or two: Officials

UGC NET 2021 result likely to be declared in a day or two: Officials1 min read . 02:14 PM IST
The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country
The University Grant Commission (UGC) has said that the National Eligibility Test (NET) results will be out in a day or two. The National testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET June 2021 and December 2020 Combined Exam Result on the official website -Marks@ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The University Grant Commission (UGC) has said that the National Eligibility Test (NET) results will be out in a day or two. The National testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET June 2021 and December 2020 Combined Exam Result on the official website -Marks@ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the December-2020 UGC-NET examination. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the December-2020 UGC-NET examination. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022.
The first phase of UGC-NET was held from November 20, 2021 to December 5, 2021; the second phase was from December 23 to December 27, 2021 and the third phase was from January 4 to 5, 2022 in online mode.
The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET. The processing of the results is underway.
"The Chairman, UGC, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two," the UGC said in an official statement on Wednesday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!