UGC NET 2022 for these subjects to be conducted tomorrow, Check full schedule

The third phase of the UGC NET examination has already begin on September 23, 2022. The UGC released the full schedule of the examinations scheduled under the third phase of UGC NET. Starting from September 23, the UGC NET Phase 3 examination is being held on 29 and 30 September, and 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 October.
Generally, the admit card for all the exams will be released a day before the date of the examination. Candidates can go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download it.
Students preparing for the post of assistant professor or Junior Research Fellowship in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and Urdu language appeared for the exam on September 23, while candidates for AP and JRF in Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) streams appeared for exam on September 29 this year.
On September 30, students of Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) appeared in the examination.
Registered students of Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu appeared in the examination on October 1.
On October 8, students who are willing to get JRF or become Assistant Professor in below mentioned field appeared for the examinations: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics.
Today, October 10, students who have applied for AP/JRF in the History subject will be giving their UGC NET exam, while tomorrow, on 11 October, registered students under the subject Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration can sit in the exam.
On 12 October, students of Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil subjects will appear in the exam. October 13 is scheduled for the UGC NET examination for the applicants of English subject.
On 14 October, people who have filed for the following mentioned subjects can appear in the exam. Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.
Students are advised to regularly visit the official website of NET UGC to stay updated of the schedule or the release of admit card. Students can also read the official notification of the examination.
