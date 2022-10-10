UGC NET 2022 for these subjects to be conducted tomorrow, Check full schedule

The third phase of the UGC NET examination has already begin on September 23, 2022. The UGC released the full schedule of the examinations scheduled under the third phase of UGC NET. Starting from September 23, the UGC NET Phase 3 examination is being held on 29 and 30 September, and 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 October.

