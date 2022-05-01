OPEN APP
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. The application deadline is May 20, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply for UGC NET 2022 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The dates for the exam is yet to be announced but papers will be held in two shifts on the exam days, with the first exam slot between 9 am to 12 pm and the second slot between 3 pm to 6 pm.

Fees, other information:

  • The application fee is 1,100 for general. 
  • And for General-EWS, the fee is 550.
  • For OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates the fee is 275. 
  • “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode," the NTA said. 
  • “The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRF remain unchanged," it added.

The information bulletin for the test has not been released yet. It will be available soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

 

