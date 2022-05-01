UGC NET 2022: NTA starts application process. How to apply, fees, other details

UGC NET 2022: NTA starts application process. How to apply, fees, other details1 min read . 01:21 PM IST
- The dates for the exam is yet to be announced but papers will be held in two shifts on the exam days
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. The application deadline is May 20, 2022.
Interested candidates can apply for UGC NET 2022 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The dates for the exam is yet to be announced but papers will be held in two shifts on the exam days, with the first exam slot between 9 am to 12 pm and the second slot between 3 pm to 6 pm.
Fees, other information:
The information bulletin for the test has not been released yet. It will be available soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.