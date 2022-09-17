UGC NET 2022 Phase 2: Admit card out, here's how to download

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2: Admit card out, here's how to download1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
UGC NET 2022: The Phase 2 exams will be conducted across the country at various examination centres from September 20 to September 30, 2022 for 64 subjects.
UGC NET 2022: The Phase 2 exams will be conducted across the country at various examination centres from September 20 to September 30, 2022 for 64 subjects.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam on its official website---ugcnet.nta.nic.in. For downloading the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, students will have to put their registration number and date of birth on the login portal.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam on its official website---ugcnet.nta.nic.in. For downloading the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, students will have to put their registration number and date of birth on the login portal.
The Phase 2 exams will be conducted across the country at various examination centres from September 20 to September 30, 2022 for 64 subjects. About a month ago, the NTA had postponed the exam to September, Earlier, these exams were scheduled to take place between 12 and 14 August.
The Phase 2 exams will be conducted across the country at various examination centres from September 20 to September 30, 2022 for 64 subjects. About a month ago, the NTA had postponed the exam to September, Earlier, these exams were scheduled to take place between 12 and 14 August.
The National Testing Agency conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country.
The National Testing Agency conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country.
Step 1: Visit the official website---ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website---ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on UGC NET Admit card 2022 link.
Step 2: On the home page, click on UGC NET Admit card 2022 link.
Step 3: Login with registration number and date of birth.
Step 3: Login with registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.
This examination is a merged cycle of the December 2021 and June 2022 exams. NTA has announced that the exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
This examination is a merged cycle of the December 2021 and June 2022 exams. NTA has announced that the exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
To qualify UGC NET 2022 examination and be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together. Reserved category candidates are required to score 35% marks.
To qualify UGC NET 2022 examination and be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together. Reserved category candidates are required to score 35% marks.