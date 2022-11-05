UGC NET 2022 result to be announced today, Check direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET examination result today, Saturday. Candidates can check their results on NTA websites given below. They are required to keep their login details, including application number and date of birth, handy to check the results.
The information was provided by the Chairperson of University Grants Commission, M Jagadish Kumar, on Twitter yesterday.
“UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website," he tweeted.
This year, the exam was conducted in four phases this year. The first phase was held from 9 July to 12 July. Second phase began on 20 September and ended on 23 September. The third phase was held between 29 September and 4 October. Whereas, the final phase of the examination was held from 8 October to 14 October.
Step 2: At the home page, click on the option of ‘display of results and final answer key’
Step 3: Candidates need to log in by entering their application number and password. They can also log in by using application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click ‘enter’ after filling required details. Candidates can download the result for future reference after checking it.
The National Testing Agency released the final answer sheets for the candidates on November 2. It has also released the provisional answer key of the exam, and the window to feedback was open till October 26.
Every year, lakhs of students, who aspire to continue their PhDs or begin teaching as professor, appear in the examination. UGC NET determines the basic eligibility of Indians for ‘assistant professor’ and ‘junior research fellowship and Assistant Professor ’. Students can apply for the posts in Indian universities and colleges.
