UGC NET 2024 cancelled: When will fresh exam take place? NTA shares BIG update

Hours after the Education Ministry cancelled the UGC NET June 2024 exam that took place on June 18, the National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that a fresh examination would be conducted in the coming days.

It said the dates have not been announced yet, and more information will be shared separately. The matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough investigation into this matter.

“UGC NET UPDATE :- Fresh Examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Matter being handed over to CBI for thorough investigation in the matter,” NTA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Read here : https://t.co/5RVbUALCwy… — NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY (@ntaofficialinn) June 20, 2024

This time, the National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted in pen-and-paper mode on a single day -- June 18 -- with a record 11 lakh students registering for the exam.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowship, for appointment as assistant professors and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

On Wednesday, the Union education ministry ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following reports that the exam's integrity may have been compromised. It then handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, it has been decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation,” the ministry said.

The decision by the ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and petitions being filed in several high courts and the Supreme Court.