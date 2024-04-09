The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start the registration process for the UGC NET June 2024 edition anytime soon. Interested candidates can complete their online registration on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET for the June 2024 session is reportedly scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 21, 2024.

The UGC-NET is primarily a test to determine the eligibility of an Indian national for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The test is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) biannually in June and December, the UGC NET June 2024 notification will soon be available on the ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2024: Eligibility

The aspiring candidate must possess a post-graduation degree from a college or university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It is important to note that candidates from reserved category are eligible for a 5% relaxation in educational qualifications. Those students who have cleared the State Eligibility Test (SET) before June 1, 2002, are exempt from appearing in the UGC NET.

The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The UGC NET 2024 will cover a total of 83 subjects.

The UGC, recently, has approved the use of National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for PhD admissions starting 2024-25 academic session. The decision will help streamline the admission process under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, to eliminate the need for multiple entrance exams.

UGC NET June 2024: Application Fee

For the UGC NET June 2024 exam application, the unreserved category candidates are required to pay ₹1150, OBC category candidates need to pay ₹600 and ₹325 for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates.

UGC NET June 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply for UGC NET June 2024

Go to the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Go to the application form link on the homepage

A new window will open, click on the registration link

Complete the registration process by providing all required information

Upload the required documents like scanned copies of your signature, a passport-size photo as asked in the guidelines

Make payment for the UGC NET application fee

Review your form and click the submit button

Print a hard copy of the application for future reference

