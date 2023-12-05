National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday said the Admit Card for applicants of UGC NET December 2023 has been made live at URL https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and applicants whose examination is scheduled on 6th, 7th and 8th December, can now download their Admit Card from the NTA UGC website.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2023 exam city slip was released on December 2, 2023.

The UGC NET December 2023 session examinations are scheduled at different centres throughout the country from December 6 to December 14, 2023. The Examination dates are: 6 December, 7 December, 8 December, 11 December, 12 December, 13 December and 14 December.

As per UGC notification, the NET examinations would be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift is scheduled to start from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will start from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download the Admit Card from the official website.

The NTA has made the admit cards live, the candidates can download the admit card from the UGC official website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Steps to follow for downloading the admit card:

Go to the official website of NTA UGC: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the home page, go to the latest news section, click on UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Window A new login window will open, enter your application number, Date of Birth and Security PIN. Please note that all the fields are mandatory After submitting, your UGC NET Admit Card for the December 2023 exam will be displayed Verify all the details carefully. Download the Admit Card and save it. Take a printout of the Admit Card for the examination and also for future reference.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycle, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC is conducting UGC NET December 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.

