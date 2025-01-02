The University Grants Commission (UGC)'s National Eligibility Test (NET) will be starting from tomorrow January 3 and will continue till January 16.

The exam will be held online in two shifts – the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm to 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the admit card for the UGC-NET 2024 December has already been released. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the UGC-NET December 2024 admit card from the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to download NTA UGC NET admit card 2024? Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Search for the UGC NET December 2024 admit card download link on the homepage

Enter the application number and date of birth as mandatory fields

The UGC NET Dec 2024 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of admit card for future need

UGC-NET December 2024: Documents required by the student at the exam Centre Printed copy of admit card downloaded from NTA website.

One passport size photograph for pasting on specified space in the attendance sheet during the examination.

Any one of the authorised photo IDs (must be original, valid and non- expired). The name on the photo identification must match the name as shown on the Admit Card.