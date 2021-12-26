National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday said that UGC NET exam for the Kannada paper could not be held at some centre's due to some technical glitch. The same has been rescheduled and the dates will be announced soon.

“Due to technical issues at some centres of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination in Subject “Kannada" held on 26.12.2021 (Shift-1) in CBT mode, the scheduled examination could not be conducted," reads the notification released by the NTA on its official website.

“NTA has decided to reschedule the Examination of these impacted candidates. The revised date for the rescheduled Examination will be uploaded shortly along with the revised admit card for these candidates," it also said.

Currently, the phase 2 of UGC NET is being held. The phase 2 will end on December 27.

The third phase will be held on January 4 and 5. The admit cards for this phase has not been released yet.

