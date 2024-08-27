UGC NET June 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024, scheduled to be held on August 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2024. Candidates who have successfully filled out the online application form can download their admit card from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
“Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC – NET June 2024 Examination (using Application No, Date of Birth and Security PIN) along with the undertaking from the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in and go through the instructions contained therein,” the NTA notification read.
The UGC NET admit card will include important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, and instructions.
Candidates must note that they have to bring a hard copy of the NTA UGC NET 2024 Admit Card at the time of examination. Otherwise, they will not be able to appear for the examination.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the above-mentioned details contained in the admit card, candidates for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e–mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
NTA UGC NET 2024 Admit card Direct link: Click here to download the hall ticket
The exam pattern for 2024, as prescribed by the NTA, includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration for both papers combined is three hours. Both papers consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). A total of 150 questions are asked, with 50 questions in Paper 1 and 100 questions in Paper 2. There is no negative marking in the exam.
The NTA is scheduled to conduct the UGC–NET June 2024 Exam in the Computer Based Test (CBT), mode for 83 subjects at different cities across the country between August 21 to September 4, 2024.
