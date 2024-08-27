UGC NET June 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024, scheduled to be held on August 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2024. Candidates who have successfully filled out the online application form can download their admit card from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

“Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC – NET June 2024 Examination (using Application No, Date of Birth and Security PIN) along with the undertaking from the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in and go through the instructions contained therein,” the NTA notification read.

The UGC NET admit card will include important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, and instructions.

UGC NET June 2024 Exam Admit Card: How to download the hall ticket Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card link under the “Latest News” section available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials: Application Number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on the “Submit” button

The NTA UGC NET 2024 Admit Card for August 27, 28, 29, and 30 exam will appear on your screen

Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference. Candidates must note that they have to bring a hard copy of the NTA UGC NET 2024 Admit Card at the time of examination. Otherwise, they will not be able to appear for the examination.

NTA UGC NET 2024 Admit Card: Important details to check on hall tickets Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Date of Birth (DoB)

Father’s Name

Photograph

Gender

Category

Exam venue and address

Signature

Exam Date and time

Candidate's Subjects

Whether a person with a disability (PwD)

Exam-related important instructions In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the above-mentioned details contained in the admit card, candidates for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e–mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2024: Exam pattern The exam pattern for 2024, as prescribed by the NTA, includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration for both papers combined is three hours. Both papers consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). A total of 150 questions are asked, with 50 questions in Paper 1 and 100 questions in Paper 2. There is no negative marking in the exam.