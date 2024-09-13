UGC NET June 2024 answer key objection window for Aug 27- Sept 5 Exam closes tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday extended the last date to challenge the UGC NET June 2024 answer key till Saturday for the exams held from Aug 27- Sept 5 in a CBT format across the nation 

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:05 PM IST
UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday extended the last date to challenge the UGC NET June 2024 answer key till Saturday, September 14, for the exams held from August 27- September 5 in a Computer-Based-Test (CBT) format across the nation.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official websites of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in or ugcnet.ntaonline to view and download the provisional answer key. According to the notification, candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge the same by paying a fee of 200 per question.

UGC NET June 2024: How to eaise objections

  • Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the link ‘Click here to challenge the answer key’ available on the homepage
  • A new window will open, enter login credentials: Application Number and Date of Birth
  • Now to view the marked responses and challenge the answer keys, select the 'Challenge' tab
  • Select one or more option IDs from the provided columns to challenge an option
  • Upload the supporting documents by selecting 'Choose File'
  • Click 'Submit and Review Claims'
  • Pay the fee and submit the form

The candidates must note that the payment of the processing fee can be be made through (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till 14th September 2024 (upto 11:50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

The UGC NET June exam 2024 was conducted for 83 different subjects including Hindi, English, French, Spanish, sociology, visual arts, mass communication and journalism and more. The question paper was in English and Hindi medium only except for the language papers and each question carried two marks. There was no negative marking for any wrong attempts.

 

 

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:05 PM IST
