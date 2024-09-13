UGC NET June 2024 answer key objection window for Aug 27- Sept 5 Exam closes tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday extended the last date to challenge the UGC NET June 2024 answer key till Saturday, September 14, for the exams held from August 27- September 5 in a Computer-Based-Test (CBT) format across the nation.
The candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official websites of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in or ugcnet.ntaonline to view and download the provisional answer key. According to the notification, candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200 per question.
The candidates must note that the payment of the processing fee can be be made through (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till 14th September 2024 (upto 11:50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.
The UGC NET June exam 2024 was conducted for 83 different subjects including Hindi, English, French, Spanish, sociology, visual arts, mass communication and journalism and more. The question paper was in English and Hindi medium only except for the language papers and each question carried two marks. There was no negative marking for any wrong attempts.
