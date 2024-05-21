UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for the June edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 today i.e. May 21, 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered for UGC–NET June 2024 can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and make the desired changes before the window ceases to exist.

According to the notification, the NTA will close the correction window after two days, on Thursday (May 23, 2024) at 11:59 p.m. Candidates must note that the NTA will not entertain any correction in particulars after that time.

UGC NET June 2024: Documents needed for correction

Candidates will need to log in and make changes to the application form using their registration number and password.

UGC NET June 2024: Correction Fee

As per the NTA, the candidate will pay an additional fee (wherever applicable) either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking or UPI.

UGC NET June 2024: Correction Particulars

For Candidates who have verified AADHAR

Candidates who have verified AADHAR are allowed to make changes in Date of Birth, category, father’s name and mother’s name only. They cannot change the candidate’s name, gender, photo, signature, mobile number, email ID, permanent and correspondence address and exam city.

For Candidates who have not used Aadhar for modification

Candidates who have not used Aadhar for modification are allowed to change the Date of Birth, category, father’s name & mother’s name only. They cannot make changes in name, gender, photo and signature, mobile number, Email ID, permanent and correspondence address, exam city

UGC NET June 2024: Step-by-step guide to make changes

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click the ‘Correction Window of Online Application form …’ link available on the home page

Login using the application number, password, and security PIN

Edit the required field in the application form

Click on save

Pay the additional fee

Submit the form

Download and print the confirmation form for future reference

UGC NET June 2024: Exam Date

The UGC NET June exam 2024 will be conducted at 181 test cities on June 18, 2024. All the 83 subject exams will be conducted in single shifts. Earlier, the UGC NET exam date was June 16, 2024, which was postponed due to the clash with the UPSC CSE (Civil Services Exam) on June 16, 2024.

The exam will last 180 minutes (3 hours) and be conducted in OMR (Pen and paper) mode. It will consist of two papers, both of which will be objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Last year, 9,45,918 candidates registered, and 6,95,928 appeared for the December 2023 exam in 292 cities across the country. The exam was held between December 6 and December 14, and the result was declared on January 17.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/, for the latest updates.

