UGC NET June 2024 correction window opens at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Step-by-step guide to make changes
UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for the June edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 today i.e. May 21, 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered for UGC–NET June 2024 can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and make the desired changes before the window ceases to exist.