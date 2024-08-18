UGC NET June 2024 exam admit card for August 21-23 exams OUT. Direct link, how to download

UGC NET June 2024 Exam admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024, scheduled to be held on August 21, 22, and 23, 2024. The admit cards for the UGC NET June 2024 exams are available on the official website of UGC NET. Candidates who have successfully filled out the online application form can download their admit card from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

“Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC – NET June 2024 Examination (using Application No, Date of Birth and Security PIN) along with the undertaking from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 17 August 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein,” the NTA notification read.

Also Read | India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE: Gramin Dak Sevak results soon

The UGC NET admit card will include important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, and instructions.

UGC NET June 2024 Exam Admit Card: Step-by step guide to download the hall ticket Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC NET 2024 Admit card link under the “Latest News” section available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials: Application Number, Date of Birth and Security PIN

Enter your login credentials: Application Number, Date of Birth and Security PIN

Click on the “Submit” button

The NTA UGC NET 2024 admit card will appear on your screen.

Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference. Candidates must note that they will have to bring a hard copy of the NTA UGC NET 2024 admit card at the time of examination. Otherwise, they will not be able to appear for the examination.

NTA UGC NET 2024 Admit card: Important details to check on the hall ticket

Candidates must cross-check the following details on their hall tickets:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Date of Birth (DoB)

Father’s Name

Photograph

Gender

Category

Exam venue and address

Signature

Exam Date and time

Candidate's Subjects applied for

Whether a person with a disability (PwD)

Exam-related important instructions In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the above-mentioned details contained in the Admit Card, candidates for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e–mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

NTA UGC NET 2024 Admit card Direct link: Click here to download the hall ticket UGC NET June 2024 Admit Card: Exam pattern The exam pattern for 2024, as prescribed by the NTA, includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration for both papers combined is three hours. Both papers consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). A total of 150 questions are asked, with 50 questions in Paper 1 and 100 questions in Paper 2. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the UGC–NET June 2024 Exam in the Computer Based Test (CBT), mode for 83 subjects at different cities across the country between August 21 to September 4, 2024.