The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 for the June session. Candidates who have successfully registered for UGC–NET June 2024 can check the exam and city slip schedule at the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the NTA notification, the UGC NET June 2024 exam will be conducted on June 18 in OMR mode in two shifts. The exam for 42 subjects will be conducted in the morning shift between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and the exam for 41 subjects will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the second shift.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', (ii) 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and (iii) 'admission to Ph.D. only' in 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper), mode on 18th June 2024", the NTA notification read.

The NTA further said detailed information regarding the City of Exam Centre will be released 10 days before the exam.

“The notification regarding intimation of the City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and www.nta.ac.in, Prior to 10 days of Exam," the release read.

The city intimation slip is a document mentioning the exam city of aspirants. This slip contains the applicant's name, date of birth, registration number, and the subjects with their respective codes. Subsequently, the admit cards will also be released.

UGC NET June 2024: How to download the city intimation slip Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the Advance Exam City Intimation link available on the home page

A new window will open; enter the Application Number, DOB, and given Security PIN

Click on the “Submit" button

Your City exam intimation slip will be reflected

Download the exam intimation slip and save the exam city slip for future reference The NTA will release the admit cards for the UGC NET June exam 2024 after the announcement of the exam city intimation slip. The exam will be conducted for 83 subjects in OMR mode for the award of a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

Shift 1: The exams in shift-1 include philosophy, history, commerce, social work, public administration, music, Hindi, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, German, Japanese, adult education, physical education, Arab culture and Islamic studies, Indian culture, law, Buddhist – Jaina – Gandhian and peace studies, comparative study of religions, dance, drama, performing art, criminology, comparative literature, women studies, visual art, geography, social studies and community health, Konkani, computer science and applications, environmental sciences, tourism administration and management, Santali and Sindhi.

Shift 2: The exams in shift-2 include economics, political science, psychology, sociology, anthropology, education, defence and strategic studies, home science, population studies, management, Maithili, Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu, Urdu, English, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, labour welfare, library and information science, mass communication and journalism, museology and conservation, archaelogy, tribal and regional language – literature, folk literature, Sanskrit traditional, forensic science, Pali, Kashmiri, electronic science, politics including international, Prakrit, human rights and duties, Bodo, yoga, Hindu studies and Indian knowledge systems.

NEET UG 2024: Exam date and time The UGC NET June exam 2024 will be conducted at 181 test cities on June 18, 2024 in OMR mode in two shifts. UGC NET for 42 subjects will be conducted in the morning shift between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm and the exam for 41 subjects will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm in the second shift. Earlier, the UGC NET exam date was June 16, 2024, which was postponed due to the clash with the UPSC CSE (Civil Services Exam) on June 16, 2024.

NEET UG 2024: Exam pattern The exam pattern for 2024, as prescribed by the NTA, includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration for both papers combined is three hours. Both papers consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). A total of 150 questions are asked, with 50 questions in Paper 1 and 100 questions in Paper 2. There is no negative marking in the exam.

Last year, 9,45,918 candidates registered, and 6,95,928 appeared for the December 2023 exam in 292 cities nationwide. The exam was held between December 6 and December 14, and the result was declared on January 17.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/, for the latest updates.

