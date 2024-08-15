UGC NET June 2024 Exam: NTA reschedules August 26 test. Check new date here

UGC NET June 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled one of the UGC-NET exams that were scheduled to be held on August 26, 2024, on account of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. The exams will now be conducted on the next day, i.e. August 27, 2024 (Tuesday).

UGC NET June 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled one of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 June session that were scheduled to be held on August 26, 2024, on account of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. The exams will now be conducted on the next day, i.e. August 27, 2024 (Tuesday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On account of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 26th August 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the Examination of 26th August 2024. The exam scheduled for August 26, 2024 will be held on August 27, 2024," the NTA notification read.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The rest of the UGC NET June 2024 exam schedule will remain the same, as per the previous date sheet announced on August 2, the NTA said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the examination schedule, seven papers—philosophy, Hindi, Oriya, Nepali, Manipuri, Assamese, and Santali—were scheduled to be held on August 26. Now, all seven papers will be conducted on August 27, 2024.

The UGC NET exam 2024 will be conducted in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9 AM to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 3 PM to 6 PM. Philosophy and Hindi papers will be conducted in the morning shift, while Oriya, Nepali, Manipuri, Assamese, and Santali papers will be held in the second shift.

NTA UGC NET June 2024: Admit cards The admit cards are also expected to be released two to three days before the exam. Candidates must note that they will need login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, to download the admit card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UGC NET June 2024: Exam pattern The exam pattern for 2024, as prescribed by the NTA, includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration for both papers combined is three hours. Both papers consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). A total of 150 questions are asked, with 50 questions in Paper 1 and 100 questions in Paper 2. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the UGC–NET June 2024 Exam in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in different cities across the country between August 21 and September 4, 2024.

It is important to note that the UGC NET June 2024 exam was conducted in pen and paper format on June 18 and in two shifts, but it was cancelled amid the NEET-UG fiasco. The government said the UGC received certain inputs on the exams from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). These inputs prima facie indicate that the integrity of the examination mentioned above may have been compromised. However, after investigation, it was found that the paper was not leaked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}