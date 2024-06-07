UGC NET June 2024: The NTA has released the examination city slip for the UGC NET 2024 for the June session. Candidates who have successfully registered for UGC–NET June 2024 can check and download the exam city slip at the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination city slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 for the June session. Candidates who have successfully registered for UGC–NET June 2024 can check and download the exam city slip at the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB) to download the examination city slip.

"The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC –NET June 2024, (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 07 June 2024" the notification said.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: NTA’s ’grace marks’ to 1563 candidates triggers row The city intimation slip is a document mentioning the exam city of aspirants. This slip contains the applicant's name, date of birth, registration number, and the subjects with their respective codes. Subsequently, the admit cards will also be released.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services 2024 prelims admit card out at upsc.gov.in UGC NET June 2024: How to download the city intimation slip Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the Advance Exam City Intimation link available on the home page

A new window will open; enter the Application Number, DOB, and given Security PIN

Click on the “Submit" button

Your City exam intimation slip will be reflected

Download the exam intimation slip and save the exam city slip for future reference. UGC NET June 2024: Admit Card The NTA will release the admit cards for the UGC NET June exam 2024 after the announcement of the exam city intimation slip.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: NTA's 'grace marks' to 1563 candidates triggers row NEET UG 2024: Exam date and time The UGC NET June exam 2024 will be conducted at 181 test cities on June 18, 2024, in OMR mode in two shifts. The UGC NET for 42 subjects will be conducted in the morning shift between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, and the exam for 41 subjects will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm in the second shift.

Earlier, the UGC NET exam date was June 16, 2024, which was postponed due to the clash with the UPSC CSE (Civil Services Exam) on June 16, 2024.

Also Read | NEET 2024 Results: Medical aspirants demand re-exam over allege marks inflation NEET UG 2024: Exam pattern The exam pattern for 2024, as prescribed by the NTA, includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration for both papers combined is three hours. Both papers consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). A total of 150 questions are asked, with 50 questions in Paper 1 and 100 questions in Paper 2. There is no negative marking in the exam.

Last year, 9,45,918 candidates registered, and 6,95,928 appeared for the December 2023 exam in 292 cities nationwide. The exam was held between December 6 and December 14, and the result was declared on January 17.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/, for the latest updates.

