UGC NET June 2024: NTA extends registration deadline to May 15. Here is how to register at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday extended the deadline to close the registration window for application to the UGC NET June 2024 exam on Wednesday, i.e. May 15, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for UGC – NET June 2024 can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply for the same.