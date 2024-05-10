National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday extended the deadline to close the registration window for application to the UGC NET June 2024 exam till May 15, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for UGC – NET June 2024 can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply for the same

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday extended the deadline to close the registration window for application to the UGC NET June 2024 exam on Wednesday, i.e. May 15, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for UGC – NET June 2024 can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply for the same.

As per notification, the NTA will conclude the online registration process of the UGC – NET June 2024 on May 15, 2024. Registered candidates can make fee payments till May 12, 2024 up to 11:50 pm through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI.

Aspiring candidates can apply for the examination on the official website of NTA: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The correction window will open on May 13 and will close on May 15, 2024.

UGC NET June 2024: Eligibility Criteria General/unreserved/general-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in master's degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC in Humanities and Social Science, Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science are eligible for the exam.

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in master's degree or equivalent examination are eligible for the same.

UGC NET June 2024: Examination Fee As per the UGC NET 2024 June notification, the application fee for general candidates is ₹1,150; General-EWS/OBC(NCL) ₹600 and for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates ₹325. All categories must pay the examination fee before the last day of fee payment, i.e. May 12, 2024 at 11.50 pm.

The fee can be submitted through net banking/debit card/credit card/UPI.

UGC NET JUNE 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply Go to the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET June 2024 link available on the home page.

Click on “new candidate register here"

The candidate needs to register for the Online Application Form

Create a password and choose Security Question

Note down the system-generated Application Number

Now, login with the Application Number

Fill out the application form

Provide the essential details

Upload the documents

Click on submit

Pay the application fees

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference. UGC NET June 2024: Exam Date The UGC NET June 2024 examination will be conducted on June 16, 2024. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam will be conducted in OMR (Pen & Paper), mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

As per the UGC NET JUNE 2024 notice, the candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and the mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

