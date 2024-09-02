UGC NET June 2024: NTA issues admit cards for September 4 re-exams at 4 centres

UGC NET June 2024: The NTA has issued the admit cards for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) June session re-exam scheduled to be held on September 4, 2024

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) June session re-exam scheduled to be held on September 4, 2024.

Candidates must note that the exam city and roll number for the September 4 re-exams will remain same.

Earlier, the UGC NET June 2024 exam was cancelled at four centres: Dr. Ghanshyam Singh College of Education (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh), Shankara Group of Institutions (Jaipur, Rajasthan), Amatyas Global IT Solution (Jamnagar, Gujarat) andJainee College of Engineering and Technology (Dindigul, Tamil Nadu) due to technical glitch/flood. As per NTA notification, the admit cards for the re-exams at these four centres have now been released at the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

“Admit Card live for Re – examination of UGC – NET June 2024, which was cancelled at 04 centres due to Technical Glitch/Flood. Admit Card for exam dated 21st August to 4th September 2024 are available,” the notification read.

The UGC NET admit card will include important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, and instructions.

UGC NET June 2024 Sept 4 re-exam admit card: How to download the hall ticket

  • Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card link under the “Latest News” section available on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials: Application Number, DOB and Security PIN
  • Click on the “Submit” button
  • The NTA UGC NET 2024 Admit Card for September 4 exam will appear on your screen
  • Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference

It is important to note that these exams were scheduled on August 21, 27 and 28 in different shifts. The re-exam will now be conducted on September 4 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“Candidates are advised to carefully note the details of Exam Centre/Address/Date/Time and Shift as mentioned in new Admit Card and reach on the day of examination, i.e. 04th September 2024 accordingly. It is also informed that the Exam City and Roll No. of the candidates will remain same,” the notice read.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the above-mentioned details contained in the admit card, candidates for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e–mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the UGC–NET June 2024 Exam in the Computer Based Test (CBT), mode for 83 subjects at different cities across the country between August 21 to September 4, 2024.

 

