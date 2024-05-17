UGC NET June 2024: NTA extends registration date till May 19. Direct link to apply
UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for application to the UGC NET June 2024 exam till Sunday i.e. May 19, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for UGC–NET June 2024 but have not completed his/her registration can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply for the same before the window ceases to exist. Earlier, the last date of registration was May 15, 2024.