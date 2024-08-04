UGC NET June 2024 re-exam: NTA to release admit cards soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Here is how to download

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam: The NTA is expected to release the admit card for the UGC NET June 2024 re-exam soon. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in a CBT mode from August 21, 2024, and will conclude on September 4, 2024

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published4 Aug 2024, 10:39 PM IST
UGC NET June 2024 re-exam: NTA to release admit cards soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Here is how to download
UGC NET June 2024 re-exam: NTA to release admit cards soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Here is how to download(HT_PRINT)

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam:The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 soon. However, the NTA has not announced any official date and time for the release of the hall tickets for the re-examination, which is scheduled to be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from August 21, 2024, and will conclude on September 4, 2024.

Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official UGC NET website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once the testing agency makes the hall ticket public.

Also Read | GATE 2025 registration window to open on Aug 24: Direct link, other details here

Candidates must note that they will need login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, to download the admit card.

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam: Step-by-step guide to download the hall ticket

  • Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click the “UGC NET June 2024 re-exam Admit Card” link on the homepage
  • Enter the login details- application number, date of birth and security pin, and click on submit.
  • A new window will open, and the admit card will reflect on your screen
  • Check and download the admit card.
  • Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

NTA, in an official notification, stated, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper), mode on 18th June 2024.”

Also Read | IGNOU July 2024 admissions, re-registration last date extends till August 14

The NTA statement further added that the notification regarding intimation of the city of the exam centre would be displayed on the NTA website(s) ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in, 10 days before the examination.

UGC NET June 2024: Exam pattern

The exam pattern for 2024, as prescribed by the NTA, includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration for both papers combined is three hours. Both papers consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). A total of 150 questions are asked, with 50 questions in Paper 1 and 100 questions in Paper 2. There is no negative marking in the exam.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 re-exam subject-wise schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

It is important to note that the UGC NET June 2024 exam was conducted in pen and paper format on June 18 and in two shifts, but it was cancelled amid theNEET-UGfiasco. The government said the UGC received certain inputs on the exams from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). These inputs prima facie indicate that the integrity of the examination mentioned above may have been compromised.

Also Read | JMI opens admissions for distance and online courses for 2024-25 at jmicoe.in

Last year, 9,45,918 candidates registered, and 6,95,928 appeared for the December 2023 exam in 292 cities nationwide. The exam was held between December 6 and December 14, and the result was declared on January 17.

Candidates are also advised to visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates. For further clarification related to UGC – NET June 2024, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 10:39 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsUGC NET June 2024 re-exam: NTA to release admit cards soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Here is how to download

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue