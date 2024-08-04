UGC NET June 2024 re-exam: NTA to release admit cards soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Here is how to download

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam:The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 soon. However, the NTA has not announced any official date and time for the release of the hall tickets for the re-examination, which is scheduled to be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from August 21, 2024, and will conclude on September 4, 2024.

Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official UGC NET website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once the testing agency makes the hall ticket public.

Candidates must note that they will need login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, to download the admit card.

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam: Step-by-step guide to download the hall ticket Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click the “UGC NET June 2024 re-exam Admit Card” link on the homepage

Enter the login details- application number, date of birth and security pin, and click on submit.

A new window will open, and the admit card will reflect on your screen

Check and download the admit card.

Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference. NTA, in an official notification, stated, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper), mode on 18th June 2024.”

The NTA statement further added that the notification regarding intimation of the city of the exam centre would be displayed on the NTA website(s) ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in, 10 days before the examination.

UGC NET June 2024: Exam pattern The exam pattern for 2024, as prescribed by the NTA, includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration for both papers combined is three hours. Both papers consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). A total of 150 questions are asked, with 50 questions in Paper 1 and 100 questions in Paper 2. There is no negative marking in the exam.

It is important to note that the UGC NET June 2024 exam was conducted in pen and paper format on June 18 and in two shifts, but it was cancelled amid theNEET-UGfiasco. The government said the UGC received certain inputs on the exams from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). These inputs prima facie indicate that the integrity of the examination mentioned above may have been compromised.

Last year, 9,45,918 candidates registered, and 6,95,928 appeared for the December 2023 exam in 292 cities nationwide. The exam was held between December 6 and December 14, and the result was declared on January 17.