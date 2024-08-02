UGC NET June 2024 re-exam subject-wise schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

UGC NET June re-exam 2024 schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise re-examination schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024. Candidates can check their subject-wise re-examination schedule at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exams will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from August 21, 2024, and will conclude on September 4, 2024.
