UGC NET June 2024 re-exam subject-wise schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

UGC NET June re-exam 2024 schedule: The NTA has released the subject-wise re-examination schedule for the UGC NET June 2024. Candidates can check their subject-wise schedule at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exams will be conducted in a CBT mode from August 21, 2024, and will conclude on September 4, 2024

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published2 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
UGC NET June 2024 re-exam subject-wise exam schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET June 2024 re-exam subject-wise exam schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(ANI)

UGC NET June re-exam 2024 schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise re-examination schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024. Candidates can check their subject-wise re-examination schedule at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exams will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from August 21, 2024, and will conclude on September 4, 2024.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
