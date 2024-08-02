Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  UGC NET June 2024 re-exam subject-wise schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam subject-wise schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

UGC NET June re-exam 2024 schedule: The NTA has released the subject-wise re-examination schedule for the UGC NET June 2024. Candidates can check their subject-wise schedule at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exams will be conducted in a CBT mode from August 21, 2024, and will conclude on September 4, 2024

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam subject-wise exam schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET June re-exam 2024 schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise re-examination schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024. Candidates can check their subject-wise re-examination schedule at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exams will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from August 21, 2024, and will conclude on September 4, 2024.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.