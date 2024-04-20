The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the registrations for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) from today i.e April 20. Aspiring candidates can apply for the UGC NET June Session 2024 by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in after the NTA activates the registration link.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said," NTA will likely launch the application process and information bulletin for the UGC-NET June 2024 session by tonight or tomorrow."

UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Eligibility

In another post, the UGC chief said, “The candidates who are pursuing Four Year/8 Semester Bachelor’s Degree Programme and are in their last semester/year may also apply for the UGC-NET. The candidates with a Four-Year Bachelor’s Degree Programme are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a Ph.D. irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor’s degree.

UGC NET June 2024: Mode of Exam

The UGC NET June 2024 will be conducted only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multishift. The test will consist of two papers, both of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Candidates will get a total duration of three hours for both papers, which will contain 150 questions.

UGC NET June 2024: A step-by-step guide to apply for the exam

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'New Registration' button on the homepage, and register yourself

Login using the registration credentials

A new window will open, fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Make the payment of the application fee

Click on the Submit button

Take a printout of the confirmation page, and save it for future reference

As per the NTA data, a total of 9,45,918 candidates registered for the exam last year and 6,95,928 appeared for the December 2023 exam at 292 centres across the country. NTA conducted the UGC NET December Exam 2023 between December 6 and December 14.

