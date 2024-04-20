UGC NET June 2024 registration to begin today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Here is how to apply
The NTA is set to commence the registrations for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) June Session from today i.e April 20. Aspiring candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in after NTA activates the registration link
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the registrations for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) from today i.e April 20. Aspiring candidates can apply for the UGC NET June Session 2024 by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in after the NTA activates the registration link.