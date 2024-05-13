UGC NET June 2024 registration window closes on May 15. Here is direct link to apply
National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for application to the UGC NET June 2024 exam in the next two days, i.e. May 15, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for UGC–NET June 2024 but have not completed his/her registration can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply for the same before the window ceases to exist.