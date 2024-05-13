National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for application to the UGC NET June 2024 exam in the next two days, i.e. May 15, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for UGC–NET June 2024 but have not completed his/her registration can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply for the same before the window ceases to exist.

As per the notification, the registered candidates can make fee payments till May 16, 2024, up to 11:59 pm through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI.

Candidates must note that the e-mail address and the mobile number provided in the Online Application Form should be their own or parents/guardians only, as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

The correction window will open on May 18 and close on May 20, 2024.

UGC NET June 2024: Eligibility Criteria

General/unreserved/general-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in master's degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC in Humanities and Social Science, Computer Science and Applications, and Electronic Science are eligible for the exam.

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to the non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for the same.

UGC NET June 2024: Age limit

There is no upper age limit to appear for the UGC NET professorship exam, whereas, for the post of JRF (Junior Research Fellowship), the candidates must be not more than 30 years old on the first day of the month in which the examination is concluded, i.e. 01.06.2024. A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and women applicants.

UGC NET June 2024: Examination Fee

As per the UGC NET 2024 June notification, the application fee for general candidates is ₹1,150; General-EWS/OBC(NCL) ₹600; and for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates ₹325. All categories must pay the examination fee before the last day of fee payment, i.e. May 12, 2024 at 11.50 pm. Candidates can submit the fee through net banking/debit card/credit card/UPI.

UGC NET JUNE 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply

Go to the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2024 link available on the home page

Click on “new candidate register here"

The candidate needs to register for the Online Application Form

Create a password and choose Security Question

Note down the system-generated Application Number

Now, login with the Application Number

Fill out the application form

Provide the essential details

Upload the documents

Click on submit

Pay the application fees

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

UGC NET June 2024: Exam Date

The UGC NET June 2024 examination will be conducted on June 16, 2024. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam will be conducted in OMR (Pen & Paper), mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

