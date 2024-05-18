UGC NET June 2024: Registration window closes tomorrow at 11.59 pm. Here is how to apply at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET June 2024: The NTA will close the registration window for application to the UGC NET June 2024 exam tomorrow at 11.59 pm. Candidates who have not completed his/her registration can visit at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply before the window ceases to exist
UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for application to the UGC NET June 2024 exam tomorrow i.e. May 19, 2024 at 11.59 pm. Candidates who wish to appear for UGC–NET June 2024 but have not completed his/her registration can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply for the same before the window ceases to exist. The correction window will open on May 21 and close on May 23, 2024. The UGC NET 2024 exam will be conducted at 181 test cities on June 18, 2024.