UGC NET June 2024: The NTA will close the registration window for application to the UGC NET June 2024 exam tomorrow at 11.59 pm. Candidates who have not completed his/her registration can visit at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply before the window ceases to exist

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for application to the UGC NET June 2024 exam tomorrow i.e. May 19, 2024 at 11.59 pm. Candidates who wish to appear for UGC–NET June 2024 but have not completed his/her registration can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply for the same before the window ceases to exist. The correction window will open on May 21 and close on May 23, 2024. The UGC NET 2024 exam will be conducted at 181 test cities on June 18, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that registered candidates can make fee payments until 11:59 pm on May 20, 2024, through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI.

Also Read | RBSE Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 results likely by May 20 As per the notification, candidates must note that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form should be their own or those of their parents/guardians only. All information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail to the registered e-mail address or SMS to the registered mobile number only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 results to be OUT soon; how to check here UGC NET June 2024: Eligibility Criteria According to the UGC NET June 2024 notification, unreserved candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in master’s degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC in Humanities and Social Science, Computer Science and Applications, and Electronic Science are eligible for the exam.

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to the non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe /Persons with Disability and third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for the same.

Also Read | BSE Class 10th Result 2024: Odisha Board results by May 28? How to check results at bseodisha.ac.in UGC NET June 2024: Age Limit There is no upper age limit to appear for the UGC NET professorship exam, whereas, for the post of JRF (Junior Research Fellowship), the candidates must be not more than 30 years old on the first day of the month in which the examination is concluded, i.e. 01.06.2024. A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and women applicants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results OUT at eapcet.tsche.ac.in UGC NET June 2024: Application Fee As per the UGC NET 2024 June notification, the application fee for general candidates is ₹1,150; General-EWS/OBC(NCL) ₹600; and for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates ₹325. All categories must pay the examination fee before the last day of fee payment, i.e. May 12, 2024 at 11.50 pm. Candidates can submit the fee through net banking/debit card/credit card/UPI.

UGC NET JUNE 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply Go to the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2024 link available on the home page

Click on “New candidate register here"

Candidate needs to register for the Online Application Form

Create a password and choose Security Question

Note down the system-generated Application Number

Now, login with the Application Number

Fill out the application form

Provide the essential details

Upload the documents

Click on submit

Pay the application fees

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference. UGC NET June 2024: Exam Date The UGC NET June 2024 examination will be conducted on June 18, 2024. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam will be conducted in OMR (Pen & Paper), mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Also Read | BSEH Board Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule declared In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/, for the latest updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!