UGC NET June 2024 results OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

UGC NET June 2024 results: The NTA on Thursday announced the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2024 June session. Candidates can check and download the results at the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published17 Oct 2024, 08:48 PM IST
UGC NET June 2024 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 June session. Candidates who appeared in UGC NET June 2024 can check and download the results at the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates must not that they will require their login credentials such as application number and birthdate to view and download the June 2024 results

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 08:48 PM IST
