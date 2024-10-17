UGC NET June 2024 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 June session. Candidates who appeared in UGC NET June 2024 can check and download the results at the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

