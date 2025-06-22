UGC NET June 2025: Documents to carry, reporting time at exam centre, admit card details; check guidelines

The admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) scheduled for June 25 are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released it earlier today, in addition to exam city slips for June 25, 26 and 27 examinations.
The exams will take place till June 29 for different subjects in two shifts. Check guidelines, other important things before going to the centre.
2. One passport-sized photograph (identical to the one uploaded in the Online Application Form) to be affixed in the designated space on the Attendance Sheet at the centre.
3. Any one of the following original, valid, and non-expired photo identification documents: PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, Aadhaar Card (with photograph), or e-Aadhaar. The name on the ID must exactly match the name on the Admit Card.
4. PwD certificate issued by a Competent Authority, if seeking relaxation under the PwD category.
2. The registration desk will close 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
3. Entry to the Examination Centre will not be allowed after the time specified on the Admit Card.
4. Candidates are also advised to be present in the Examination Hall/Room at the time mentioned in the Admit Card.
2. Public Administration
3. Indian Knowledge System
4. Malayalam
5. Urdu
6. Labour Welfare / HRM / Industrial Relations / Social Welfare
7. Criminology
8. Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
9. Folk Literature
10. Konkani
11. Environmental Sciences
2. Japanese
3. Law
4. Mass Communication and Journalism
5. Nepali
6. Performing Arts (Dance/Drama/Theatre)
7. Sanskrit
8. Women’s Studies
9. Library and Information Science
10. Philosophy
The NTA has issued helpline number 011-40759000 available in case of CBT related queries.
Candidates appearing for the June 25 examination can visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. to download it.
2. Click on the link that states UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card on homepage
3. Mention the required login details like your application number and date of birth.
4. Your admit card will display on the screen.
5. Download the admit card, further take a printout of it for future later purposes
