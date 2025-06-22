UGC NET June 2025: Documents to carry, reporting time at exam centre, admit card details; check guidelines

The admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) scheduled for June 25 are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released it earlier today, in addition to exam city slips for June 25, 26 and 27 examinations.

The exams will take place till June 29 for different subjects in two shifts. Check guidelines, other important things before going to the centre.

UGC NET June 2025 documents to carry A printed copy of the Admit Card, downloaded from the NTA website. 2. One passport-sized photograph (identical to the one uploaded in the Online Application Form) to be affixed in the designated space on the Attendance Sheet at the centre.

3. Any one of the following original, valid, and non-expired photo identification documents: PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, Aadhaar Card (with photograph), or e-Aadhaar. The name on the ID must exactly match the name on the Admit Card.

4. PwD certificate issued by a Competent Authority, if seeking relaxation under the PwD category.

UGC NET June 2025 reporting time at exam centre Candidates must report to the Examination Centre at least two hours before the scheduled start of the examination to ensure timely completion of frisking and registration formalities. 2. The registration desk will close 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

3. Entry to the Examination Centre will not be allowed after the time specified on the Admit Card.

4. Candidates are also advised to be present in the Examination Hall/Room at the time mentioned in the Admit Card.

UGC NET June 2025: First shift (9 am - 12am) subjects on June 25 Education 2. Public Administration

3. Indian Knowledge System

4. Malayalam

5. Urdu

6. Labour Welfare / HRM / Industrial Relations / Social Welfare

7. Criminology

8. Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

9. Folk Literature

10. Konkani

11. Environmental Sciences

UGC NET June 2025: Second shift (3 pm - 6 pm) subjects on June 25 Electronic Science 2. Japanese

3. Law

4. Mass Communication and Journalism

5. Nepali

6. Performing Arts (Dance/Drama/Theatre)

7. Sanskrit

8. Women’s Studies

9. Library and Information Science

10. Philosophy

UGC NET June 2025: What if you have query related to Computer-Based-Test (CBT)? The NTA has issued helpline number 011-40759000 available in case of CBT related queries.

UGC NET June 2025: Admit card for June 25 released Candidates appearing for the June 25 examination can visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. to download it.

How to download UGC NET June 2025 admit card? Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. 2. Click on the link that states UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card on homepage

3. Mention the required login details like your application number and date of birth.

4. Your admit card will display on the screen.