UGC NET June 2025: Steps to download city intimation slip; check official link here

The NTA will release the UGC NET 2025 June session city intimation slip on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam is scheduled for June 25-29, 2025, with admit cards available shortly before. The test includes two papers, each comprising multiple-choice questions in two daily shifts.

Updated18 Jun 2025, 02:01 PM IST
The UGC NET June 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025. (Representative Image)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2025 June session city intimation slip on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET June 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025.

Admit cards will be issued a few days before the exam.

How to Download the UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the link for the UGC NET City Intimation Slip on the homepage.

A login window will appear.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download and print it for future reference.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam consists of two papers, conducted in a single session lasting 3 hours (180 minutes) without any breaks. All questions are mandatory.

The exam will be held in two shifts daily:

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Paper 1

Total Marks: 100

Number of Questions: 50

Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Paper 2

Total Marks: 200

Number of Questions: 100

Question Type: MCQs

Key Takeaways
  • The UGC NET June 2025 city intimation slip will be available on the official NTA website.
  • Admit cards are expected to be issued shortly before the exam dates.
  • The exam consists of two papers, each with specific formats and marking schemes.

