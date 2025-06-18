UGC NET June 2025: Steps to download city intimation slip; check official link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2025 June session city intimation slip on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET June 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025.

Admit cards will be issued a few days before the exam.

How to Download the UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip: Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the link for the UGC NET City Intimation Slip on the homepage.

A login window will appear.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download and print it for future reference.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam consists of two papers, conducted in a single session lasting 3 hours (180 minutes) without any breaks. All questions are mandatory.

The exam will be held in two shifts daily: Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Paper 1 Total Marks: 100

Number of Questions: 50

Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Paper 2 Total Marks: 200

Number of Questions: 100