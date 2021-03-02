The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the UGC NET 2021 examination for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May.

Aspirants who wish to appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET) should apply by today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NET is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

NTA will hold UGC NET on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May across various centres.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode and will comprise two papers.

UGC NET Paper 1

The UGC NET Paper 1 will be of 100 marks and there will be 50 MCQs. The total duration of the exam will be of three hours. The exam will be held in two shifts - 09:00 am to 12:00 pm (IST) and 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm (IST). The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

UGC NET Paper 2

The UGC NET Paper 2 will be of 200 marks and there will be 100 MCQs. The total duration of the exam will be of three hours. The exam will be held in two shifts - 09:00 am to 12:00 pm (IST) and 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm (IST). The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

An application fee of ₹1,000 is applicable and can be paid by March 3. Correction to the submitted application form can be made during March.

Follow the steps to register for UGN NET 2021:

1) Visit the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in

2) Select - "Application Form December 2020 Cycle (May 2021)"

3) Tap 'New Registration' and download the Information Brochure

4) Read the instructions carefully

5) Proceed to register using your cell number and email ID to get the application number

6) Login with the credentials and fill the application form

7) Upload documents and your photograph

8) Pay the online application fee

9) Keep the downloaded form for future reference.

