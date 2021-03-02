UGC NET May 2021 registration ends today: How to apply

The UGC NET Paper 1 will be of 100 marks and there will be 50 MCQs. The total duration of the exam will be of three hours. The exam will be held in two shifts - 09:00 am to 12:00 pm (IST) and 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm (IST). The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

