UGC NET Phase 2 exam to be held today. Details here

The UGC NET Phase 2 exam will be conducted for 14 subjects in two shifts. The UGC NET exam will begin with the History paper on the first day of the exam followed by English on 2 March. On March 3 the following subjects exam will be held--Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics. Besides, the Physical Education exam will be held on I shift and Public Administration on II shift on 3 March.

