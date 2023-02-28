UGC NET Phase 2 exam to be held today. Details here

UGC NET Phase 2 exam to be held today. Details here1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle phase 2 examination will be held for three days
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET exam on 28 February at various exam centres across the country.
The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle phase 2 examination will be held for three days.
As per the NTA's statement, the exam will be held on 28 February, and on 2 and 3 March, respectively.
Candidates can download the admit card from UGC's official website--ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The UGC NET Phase 2 exam will be conducted for 14 subjects in two shifts. The UGC NET exam will begin with the History paper on the first day of the exam followed by English on 2 March. On March 3 the following subjects exam will be held--Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics. Besides, the Physical Education exam will be held on I shift and Public Administration on II shift on 3 March.
Phase 1 of the UGC NET December exam was held on February 21, 22, 23, and 24 for 57 subjects.
For any assistance, candidates can contact UGC at 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
UGC-NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.
