UGC NET phase 3 exams tomorrow, Admit card out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET phase 3 exams beginning on Friday, September 23. It has also released the admit cards for September 23 exam on its official website---ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET phase 3 exams beginning on Friday, September 23. It has also released the admit cards for September 23 exam on its official website---ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET will be held for Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and Urdu subjects tomorrow.
Candidates who will write papers on September 3 can download their admit cards with login credentials on----ugcnet.nta.nic.in. They are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, for all exam related information.
UGC NET phase 3 exams will be conducted on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022.
UGC NET Phase 3 exam: Check full schedule here
September 23: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu
September 29: Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
September 30: Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Administration Management/Marketing / Marketing Management / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Management / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)
October 1: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu
October 8: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics
October 11: Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration
October 12: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil
October 13: English
October 14: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.
This examination is a merged cycle of the December 2021 and June 2022 exams. NTA has announced that the exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
To qualify UGC NET 2022 examination and be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together. Reserved category candidates are required to score 35% marks.
