Home / Education / News /  UGC NET registration begins; Last date to apply is May 20

UGC NET registration begins; Last date to apply is May 20

UGC NET 2022 registration starts on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Livemint

  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles 
  • UGC NET exam 2022: Candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2022 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2022 exam's registration has begun. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

Candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2022 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in The last to apply for the UGC NET exam is May 20.

The NTA will conduct the UGC-NET exam for the 'Junior Research Fellowship' and for 'Assistant Professor' in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode," the NTA said in a statement.

According to the NTA, the slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles have been merged while the "methodology for subject-wise cum category-wise allocation of JRF remains unchanged.

The NTA has not yet announced the exam dates but the exam will be held in two shifts-- morning and afternoon (from 9 AM to 12 PM, and from 3 PM to 6 PM).

UGC NET exam registration fee:

The application fee is 1,100 for general; 550 for General-EWS, OBC, and the form fee is 275 for SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates.