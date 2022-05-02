UGC NET registration begins; Last date to apply is May 20

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles
UGC NET exam 2022: Candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2022 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2022 exam's registration has begun. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.
Candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2022 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in The last to apply for the UGC NET exam is May 20.
The NTA will conduct the UGC-NET exam for the 'Junior Research Fellowship' and for 'Assistant Professor' in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode," the NTA said in a statement.
According to the NTA, the slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles have been merged while the "methodology for subject-wise cum category-wise allocation of JRF remains unchanged.
The NTA has not yet announced the exam dates but the exam will be held in two shifts-- morning and afternoon (from 9 AM to 12 PM, and from 3 PM to 6 PM).