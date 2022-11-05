Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: Result soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 04:06 PM ISTLivemint
Candidates can check the result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • UGC-NET 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Once declared, the results will be available on the website of the NTA on https://nta.ac.in

UGC-NET 2022 Results LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 sessions on Saturday. Once declared, the results will be available on the website of the NTA on https://nta.ac.in.

05 Nov 2022, 04:06 PM IST When and where to check UGC NET 2022 result

The UGC NET 2022 Result will be declared today. Once out, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

05 Nov 2022, 04:05 PM IST This is how the UGC NET score card will look like

- Name of the candidate

- Paper 1 score

- Paper 2 score

- Maximum marks

05 Nov 2022, 04:02 PM IST How to check score cards

- Visit the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

- Select the link that says 'display of results and final answer key'

- Candidates can log in by either using application number and password or application number and date of birth.

- Check the results

- Download and keep it for future use

05 Nov 2022, 03:45 PM IST Everything you need to know

Candidates can check their results on the NTA websites. They are required to keep their login details, including application number and date of birth, handy to check the results. Read full report here

05 Nov 2022, 03:42 PM IST NTA UGC NET results soon

NTA UGC NET Results will be releasing today. University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar confirmed earlier that the results for the test are scheduled to be declared today .

