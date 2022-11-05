UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: Result soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC-NET 2022 Results LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 sessions on Saturday. Once declared, the results will be available on the website of the NTA on https://nta.ac.in.
- Name of the candidate
- Paper 1 score
- Paper 2 score
- Maximum marks
- Visit the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Select the link that says 'display of results and final answer key'
- Candidates can log in by either using application number and password or application number and date of birth.
- Check the results
- Download and keep it for future use
Candidates can check their results on the NTA websites. They are required to keep their login details, including application number and date of birth, handy to check the results. Read full report here
