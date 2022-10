The University Grants Commission-NET results are expected to be declared soon. As per some reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles soon.

Candidates can check the results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The NTA closed the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key on 26 October. The result and final answer key will be published soon.

UGC NET result: Where to check

Things required while checking the result

Candidates can check results by using their application number and date of birth.

UGC Net result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UGC net

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth

Step 4: View your scorecard and download it for future use.