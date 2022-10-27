UGC NET result 2022 to be declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET result 2022 to be declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in1 min read . 10:32 AM IST
- UGC Net result 2022: The NTA closed the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key on 26 October. The result and final answer key will be published soon
The University Grants Commission-NET results are expected to be declared soon. As per some reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles soon.
Candidates can check the results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
The NTA closed the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key on 26 October. The result and final answer key will be published soon.
Candidates can check results by using their application number and date of birth.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the UGC net
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth
Step 4: View your scorecard and download it for future use.