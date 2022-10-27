Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Education / News /  UGC NET result 2022 to be declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET result 2022 to be declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

1 min read . 10:32 AM ISTLivemint
UGC-NET results are expected to be declared soon

  • UGC Net result 2022: The NTA closed the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key on 26 October. The result and final answer key will be published soon

The University Grants Commission-NET results are expected to be declared soon. As per some reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles soon.

The University Grants Commission-NET results are expected to be declared soon. As per some reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles soon.

Candidates can check the results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check the results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The NTA closed the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key on 26 October. The result and final answer key will be published soon.

UGC NET result: Where to check

Candidates can check the result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Things required while checking the result

Candidates can check results by using their application number and date of birth.

UGC Net result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UGC net

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth

Step 4: View your scorecard and download it for future use.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP