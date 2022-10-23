UGC NET Result 2022: Where, how to download scorecards

UGC NET Result 2022: Where, how to download scorecards1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
To check UGC NET results, candidates will be required to login with their application number and date of birth
The results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET 2022, are anticipated to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once they are announced.
Additionally, the results will be accessible on the NTA's result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.
The final phase of the exam's provisional answer key (phase 4) is now available, and the objections period ends on October 24.
As a result, candidates can anticipate receiving their results after Monday.
Candidates will be required to log in using their application number and date of birth in order to view their UGC NET results. The final exam answer key will likely be available on the NTA website prior to the results.
How to view the UGC NET results for the year 2022?
1.) Visit either the exam website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal at ntaresults.nic.in.
2.) Click the link to view scorecards on the homepage.
3.) Enter the login information required.
4.) Submit and view your results.
5.) Print the page with the results for future use.