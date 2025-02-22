The UGC NET December 2024 results have finally been released by the National Testing Agency on February 22, 2025. The University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency for 85 subjects in computer based test (CBT) mode.

The examination spanned over nine days — between January 3 and January 27 — and was conducted in 16 shifts at 558 exam centres in 266 cities across the country for 8,49,166 candidates.

Candidates who took the UGC-NET can check their scorecard, subject-category wise cut-off marks and final answer key here:

Final answer key: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/AnswerKey.html

Here's step-by-step instructions to download and check the result for the UGC NET December 2024:

To download the UGC NET 2024 December result, one need to use their application number, date of birth, and security pin. Along with the UGC NET result, the subject-wise cutoff marks was released.

1. Go to the official website of the UGC NET, which is accessible at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

2. Tap the option that reads ‘Result for UGC NET December 2024' or https://ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in/scorecard/index

3. Enter your Registration Number and Password, and hit the Submit button.

4. After the successful login, your can see your result for UGC NET December 2024; download it to check the section-wise score and qualifying status.

Also Read | UGC NET Result 2025: NTA scorecards expected today

Passing Marks According to reports, the minimum passing requirement for unreserved category is 40 percent score as aggregate, Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer), Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste is 35 percent score as aggregate.

The details of registered candidates are as follows: Among the 8,49,166 candidates, 4,77,397 (56.22%) were women, 3,71,718 (43.77%) were males and 51 (0.01%) identified themselves as third gender.

Result at a Glance is as follows: Number of candidates registered: 8,49,166

Number of candidates appeared: 6,49,490

Candidates qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 5,158

Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph.D: 48,161