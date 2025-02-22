UGC NET Result December 2024-25: Candidates who appeared in the University Grant Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test can check their scorecard, subject-category wise cut-off marks and final answer key here.

The UGC NET December 2024 results have finally been released by the National Testing Agency on February 22, 2025. The University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency for 85 subjects in computer based test (CBT) mode. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The examination spanned over nine days — between January 3 and January 27 — and was conducted in 16 shifts at 558 exam centres in 266 cities across the country for 8,49,166 candidates.

Candidates who took the UGC-NET can check their scorecard, subject-category wise cut-off marks and final answer key here:

Final answer key: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/AnswerKey.html

Here's step-by-step instructions to download and check the result for the UGC NET December 2024:

To download the UGC NET 2024 December result, one need to use their application number, date of birth, and security pin. Along with the UGC NET result, the subject-wise cutoff marks was released.

1. Go to the official website of the UGC NET, which is accessible at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

2. Tap the option that reads ‘Result for UGC NET December 2024' or https://ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in/scorecard/index

3. Enter your Registration Number and Password, and hit the Submit button.

4. After the successful login, your can see your result for UGC NET December 2024; download it to check the section-wise score and qualifying status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passing Marks According to reports, the minimum passing requirement for unreserved category is 40 percent score as aggregate, Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer), Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste is 35 percent score as aggregate.

The details of registered candidates are as follows: Among the 8,49,166 candidates, 4,77,397 (56.22%) were women, 3,71,718 (43.77%) were males and 51 (0.01%) identified themselves as third gender.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Result at a Glance is as follows: Number of candidates registered: 8,49,166

Number of candidates appeared: 6,49,490

Candidates qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 5,158

Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph.D: 48,161