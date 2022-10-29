Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Education / News /  UGC NET result declared; Here's a direct link to check

1 min read . 11:08 AM ISTLivemint
NTA declared CSIR UGC NET results 2022

  • The CSIR UGC NET examinations were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 16-18 September 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared CSIR UGC NET results 2022 on Saturday. Candidates who have appeared for Joint CSIR UGC NET Examination can check their results at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET exam: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download it

The CSIR UGC NET examinations were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 16-18 September 2022. The exams were held in two sessions, morning and evening at 306 centres across 166 cities.

This year, a total of 2,21,746 candidates registered for the exam out of which 1,62,084 appeared. Of the 1,62,084 candidates, 67,813 were male candidates, 94,269 were female candidates and two candidates were from the third gender.

A maximum number of candidates appeared for the Life Sciences paper (62,655), followed by chemical sciences (36,374) and mathematical sciences (30,942).

