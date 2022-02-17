Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  UGC NET results 2021: How to check and other details

UGC NET results 2021: How to check and other details

The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centers spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET.
The University Grant Commission (UGC) said that the results of the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle will be declared within a day or two as the processing of results is underway.

Candidates who had appeared in these exams can check the result on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain in a statement said that The UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022. The processing of the results is underway.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the December-2020 UGC-NET examination. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022," a senior commission official said.

Candidates can follow these steps for downloading the UGC NET exam result

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 result

Login by entering the application number and date of birth

Click on the result link of your subject

Download the result as soon as it is out

Take the print out of the result

