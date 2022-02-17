UGC NET results 2021: How to check and other details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The University Grant Commission (UGC) said that the results of the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle will be declared within a day or two as the processing of results is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The University Grant Commission (UGC) said that the results of the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle will be declared within a day or two as the processing of results is underway.

Candidates who had appeared in these exams can check the result on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Candidates who had appeared in these exams can check the result on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain in a statement said that The UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022. The processing of the results is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the December-2020 UGC-NET examination. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022," a senior commission official said.

Candidates can follow these steps for downloading the UGC NET exam result Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 result {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Login by entering the application number and date of birth

Click on the result link of your subject {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Download the result as soon as it is out {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take the print out of the result